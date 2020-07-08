First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Pressure on net interest margin from a decline in interest rates might hurt First Horizon's top-line growth. Also, rising costs due to high compensation expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Lack of diversification in the loan portfolio amid uncertain markets remain concerning. However, its earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise and inorganic growth strategies, supported by its strong balance sheet position, bode well. Further, improving credit quality and rising loans balance remain tailwinds. Notably, the company temporarily suspended share buyback program, following the coronavirus-related slowdown.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

FHN stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.60.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 218.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 2,813,651 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 17.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after buying an additional 2,378,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in First Horizon National by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,492,000 after buying an additional 1,490,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

