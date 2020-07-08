Financial Comparison: Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Piedmont Lithium (OTCMKTS:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Piedmont Lithium and Canada Jetlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canada Jetlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.73%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Canada Jetlines.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Canada Jetlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Canada Jetlines N/A -175.49% -136.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Canada Jetlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.82 million ($1.58) -3.89 Canada Jetlines N/A N/A -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Jetlines has a beta of 22.28, meaning that its share price is 2,128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Canada Jetlines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

