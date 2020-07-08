Financial Analysis: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) versus Adesto Technologies (OTCMKTS:IOTS)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sigma Designs and Adesto Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.14 -$120.04 million N/A N/A Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.32 -$26.86 million N/A N/A

Adesto Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Designs and Adesto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13

Adesto Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97%

Summary

Adesto Technologies beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

