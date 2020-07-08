Filtronic (LON:FTC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Filtronic (LON:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.68. Filtronic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.