Filtronic (LON:FTC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Filtronic (LON:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.68. Filtronic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Filtronic Company Profile
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.