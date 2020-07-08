Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174,710 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

