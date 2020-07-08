Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERGY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERGY stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.