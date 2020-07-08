FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

FDX opened at $158.54 on Monday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

