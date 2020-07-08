Farmers Trust Co. Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 125,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 39.8% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,597.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

