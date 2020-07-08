Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,290,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 22,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 40.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. The business had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $38,517.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 930,293 shares of company stock valued at $230,256 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

