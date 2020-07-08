Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.25.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group stock opened at $203.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.