Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.92.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ETR stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 110.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

