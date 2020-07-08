Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.92.
ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
ETR stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 110.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
