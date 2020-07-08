ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($12.58) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.50 ($11.79).

ENI opened at €8.83 ($9.92) on Monday. ENI has a one year low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a one year high of €14.92 ($16.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.64 and its 200-day moving average is €10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

