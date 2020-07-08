Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.95 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.06) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.81 ($8.78).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

