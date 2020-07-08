Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0044

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $496,901.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00772537 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00182872 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,220,029 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Coinall, Hotbit, Coinsuper, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.