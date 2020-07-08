Ellevest Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

HSY stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

