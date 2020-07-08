Ellevest Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,348,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $640.88 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $653.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,613 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.62, for a total value of $2,195,331.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,030.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,427 shares of company stock valued at $120,671,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.