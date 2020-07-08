E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after buying an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Nike by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 108,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

