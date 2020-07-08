E&G Advisors LP Makes New $234,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.5% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture stock opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $219.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.