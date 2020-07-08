Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $201.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

