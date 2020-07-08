DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

DS Smith stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.32.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

