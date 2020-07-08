Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

D opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

