Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

NYSE DG opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.32. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

