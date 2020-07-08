DNB Asset Management AS Sells 54,474 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,474 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $77,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $549.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

