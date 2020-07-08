DNB Asset Management AS Sells 50,679 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,579 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,679 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.42% of First Solar worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,815 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in First Solar by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,423 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,807,278. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.