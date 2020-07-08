DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $72,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.