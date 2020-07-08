DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 986 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.44% of Ulta Beauty worth $50,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

