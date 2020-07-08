DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,581 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 27,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

NYSE:CVX opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

