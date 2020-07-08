DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 299,941 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,941 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Visa were worth $117,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

