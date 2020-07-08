DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 21,123 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nike were worth $47,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

