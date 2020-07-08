DNB Asset Management AS Has $75 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $241.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

