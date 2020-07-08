DNB Asset Management AS Has $37.48 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,010 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.