DNB Asset Management AS Has $25.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

XOM opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

