DNB Asset Management AS Has $231.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,069.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,598.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,168.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

