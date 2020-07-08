DNB Asset Management AS Has $224.20 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,404 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for 2.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of T-Mobile Us worth $224,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

