DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 167,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.