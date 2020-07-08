DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $121,452,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

