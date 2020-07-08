DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

