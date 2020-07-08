DNB Asset Management AS Buys 268,078 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $121,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 329,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.3% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

INTC opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $252.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

