DNB Asset Management AS Buys 13,500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.31% of Tractor Supply worth $47,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $113,249,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

TSCO stock opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $135.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

