DNB Asset Management AS Buys 114,039 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $232,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $372.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,615.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.90.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

