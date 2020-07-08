DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $380.25 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $386.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.