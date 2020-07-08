DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,127 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

UNP opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

