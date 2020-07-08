DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,806 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.