DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,071 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

