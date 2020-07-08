DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,000,285 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HP were worth $55,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $205,500,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in HP by 1,027.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $148,272,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

