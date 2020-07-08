Diversified Trust Co Sells 523 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.35. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.