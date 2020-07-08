Diversified Trust Co Sells 293 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

