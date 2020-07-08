Diversified Trust Co Sells 24,674 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,376 shares of company stock valued at $101,030,949 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $196.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $200.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

