Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,806 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.