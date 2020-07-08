Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

